Gov. Cuomo signs major police reform bills as Rev. Sharpton praises him for ‘standing with us’ 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a series of major police reform bills that may make disciplinary records public and ban police chokeholds, as Rev. Al Sharpton praises him for ‘standing with us when no-one else will’.

The package of bills, that the governor described as ‘nation-leading’ and ‘aggressive’, orders transparency of police records, bans chokeholds, bans false race-based 911 calls and makes the attorney general the independent prosecutor in killings of unarmed civilians by police.

Cuomo also issued an executive order mandating reforms to local police departments and warned that if such steps aren’t taken, these departments may have all state funding cut.

Cuomo signed the newest bills in a press conference Friday attended by the mothers of Eric Garner and Sean Bell, unarmed black Americans who died at the hands of police in New York.

The move has are available in response to the widespread protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism across America following the killing of black man George Floyd who died each time a white Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on Memorial Day.

The governor signed in the series of police reforms Friday to make cops more accountable and pave the way for police reform following the deaths of multiple black people during arrest or in police custody over the years.

‘The facts are this: Police reform is long overdue, and Mr. Floyd’s murder is just the newest murder,’ Cuomo said.

‘This is not just about Mr Floyd’s murder. It’s about being here before – many, many times before.

‘It is about an extended list that’s been all across this country that always makes exactly the same point – injustice against minorities in America by the criminal justice system,’ Cuomo added as he presented a list of names of black men and women who’ve been killed by police officers in America.

‘Today is about enough is enough,’ that he said, as he blasted the ‘systemic discrimination and injustice in this nation’ which dates back to Martin Luther King Jr in 1968 and Rodney King in 1992.

NEW YORK’S POLICE REFORMS: New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative executive order: The order requires local governments and police agencies to develop and adopt plans to reform local police departments. Police forces must adopt a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding and certify they’ve: 1. Engaged stakeholders in a public and open process on policing strategies and tools 2. Presented an agenda, by leader and head of the area police force, to people for comment 3. After consideration of any comments, presented such intend to the local legislative body (council or legislature as appropriate) which has approved such plan (by either local law or resolution) 4. If such local government will not certify the master plan, the police force may possibly not be eligible to receive future state funding.

The bills, which faced opposition from the coalition of law enforcement unions, include the ‘Eric Garner Act’, which bans cops from using chokeholds and allows prosecutors to charge cops if they do use the tactic and injure or kill someone along the way.

The law is termed after Garner, who died after being put in a chokehold by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo on Staten Island in 2014.

His death was caught on camera as that he was heard pleading for his life, saying ‘I can’t breathe’ – exactly the same final words spoken by Floyd.

Chokeholds were already barred by the NYPD during the time of Garner’s death but the new law now makes the controversial restraint a class C felony which carries up to 15 years in prison.

Pantaleo could stay on the force until 2019 and was also able to keep his disciplinary records hidden from public view as a result of 50-a.

Cuomo also announced the repealing of the 50-a in the widespread reforms unveiled today – now making police disciplinary records public.

‘That ought to be done in most police agency in this country,’ Cuomo said of the reforms to New York police.

Other laws signed directly into New York Friday include ordering that most state police officers must now wear body cameras, that cops must report any time they fire their weapon where a person might have been hit within six hours of the incident, and in addition making false race-based 911 reports a crime.

The latter comes in reaction to the disturbing confrontation caught on camera where white dog walker Amy Cooper, dubbed ‘Central Park Karen’, called the cops on black man Christian Cooper, saying ‘an African American man is threatening my life’ because he asked her to leash her dog.

Cuomo also issued an executive order requiring local governments and police agencies to develop and adopt plans to reform police forces across the Big Apple and address usage of force, police bias as well as other issues of their departments.

Reforms must certanly be developed with local communities and must ‘reinvent and modernize police strategies’, Cuomo said.

If governments fail to simply take these steps by April 1, they’ll not receive funding from their state, Cuomo warned.

‘We’re not planning to fund police agencies in this suggest that do not look at what has been happening, arrive at terms with it and reform themselves,’ that he said.

Cuomo admitted there is ‘no quick fix to this’ but said there has to be systemic reform of police departments and said that New York was ‘leading the way’ for other US states.

Cuomo said that he wanted to ‘applaud the advocates who have been calling for this for years… which results in today and the changes we’re making today’.

The governor was praised by Rev. Al Sharpton over the move, who had joined Cuomo along with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the unveiling of the historic bill.

Sharpton, who spoke during Floyd’s funeral in Houston a week ago and has long called for an end to police brutality and racism, said: ‘He has raised the bar.’

Stewart-Cousins also praised Cuomo for taking the ‘historic’ action.

‘We are at an instant of reckoning,’ she said.

Police unions have opposed the changes with the Police Benevolent Association saying that making public all police complaints would be unfair to officers.

An open letter signed by some of the biggest names in the music industry including Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber was provided for New York legislators Monday calling for police reforms.