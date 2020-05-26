Gov. Cuomo says New York may split ventilators between two Covid-19 patients

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) says that New York needs ventilators so desperately for the Covid-19 patients that they will test splitting a ventilator between patients. Cuomo then chastises the federal government for not doing more to get ventilators to New York like using the federal Defense Production Act to make companies produce ventilators.#CNN #News

source

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR