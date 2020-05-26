Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) says that New York needs ventilators so desperately for the Covid-19 patients that they will test splitting a ventilator between patients. Cuomo then chastises the federal government for not doing more to get ventilators to New York like using the federal Defense Production Act to make companies produce ventilators.#CNN #News
Gov. Cuomo says New York may split ventilators between two Covid-19 patients
