Gov Cuomo predicts New York coronavirus bump

Cuomo imposed a travel advisory on 19 states with rising COVID-19 infections — including California, Florida and Texas — that requires visitors from these areas to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

NEW YORK TO SEND CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT REMDESIVIR TO FLORIDA AMID SURGE IN CASES, CUOMO SAYS

“You’re going to see our numbers and the Northeast numbers probably start to increase because the virus that you see now in the south and the west, California has real trouble, it’s going to come back here,” that he said.

The governor said it’s a shame after “we defeat [COVID-19] in New York” — following a grueling three month period of severe lockdowns and social distancing rules that helped contain and reduce infections — to start to see the killer bug re-emerge.

BEHIND THE GENERAL PUBLIC BICKERING: HOW CUOMO, DE BLASIO WENT FROM DEMOCRATIC ALLIES TO BITTER ENEMIES

“The other states don’t just take the same precautions. It rises up in the other states and then will probably come back here from one other states. That’s what’s likely to happen.

“The only question is how far up our rate goes. But you can’t have it all across the country and not come back. You think nobody’s coming here from California and these states?”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story originally appeared in the New York Post