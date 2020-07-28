Gov. Cuomo calls out Chainsmokers concert for lack of social distancing: ‘Illegal and reckless’

“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled,” Cuomo composed along with the video. “The Department of Health will conduct an investigation.”

MARIAH CAREY SATIRIZES THE CHAINSMOKERS, HERSELF AFTER MISTAKING THEM FOR ONE INSTRUCTIONS

He concluded: “We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

Billboard reports that the occasion was a charity fundraising event, with profits going to different regional charities.

According to the outlet, organizers ensured that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards and state and regional health requireds would be abided by, that included temperature level checks upon entry, complimentary face mask hand-outs and frequently-cleaned restrooms.

KC AND THE SUNLIGHT BAND ON NEW SINGLE ‘PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART’: ‘THAT’S WHAT WE … REQUIREMENT NOWADAYS’

In a declaration acquired by the Billboard, the occasion’s organizers stated the video is deceiving.

“The video that everyone is talking about was taken from an angle that doesn’t properly convey how careful we were to follow the guidelines created by the CDC,” they stated. ‘We did whatever in our power to implement New York’s social distancing standards and teamed up with all state and regional health authorities to keep everybody safe.”

Reps for The Chainsmokers did not instantly react to Fox News’ demand for remark.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other artists consisting of nation vocalist Chase Rice and rock band Great White have actually likewise gotten reaction for carrying out at programs with relatively no regard for social distancing throughout the pandemic.

As of Monday night in the U.S., there were more than 4.2 million COVID-19 infections and a minimum of 148,009 deaths.