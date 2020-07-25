Gov. Cuomo blasted for claiming critics of his NY nursing home policy are ‘politically motivated’

Last month, approximately 7,900 individuals have actually either been validated or presumed dead from COVID-19 in nursing houses in New York, according to the state’s health department. That corresponds to roughly 25 percent of all deaths in the state have actually taken place in nursing houses, per the current state overall from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

However, when pushed at Friday’s instruction on why he does not select an independent private investigator to evaluate the nursing home deaths amidst the criticism of his state’s own report, Cuomo dismissed such issues.

“I don’t believe your characterization is correct. I believe it is a political issue. I think it’s the New York Post, I think it’s Michael Goodwin, I think it’s Bob McManus, I think it’s Fox TV. I think it is all politically motivated,” Cuomosaid “If any person took a look at the realities, they would understand that it was entirely unreasonable on its face. People passed away in nursing houses. That’s really regrettable. Just on the leading line, we have- we are number 35 th in the country in portion of deaths in nursing houses. Go speak to 34 other states initially. Go speak to the Republican states now, Florida, Texas,Arizona Ask them what is occurring in nursing houses. It’s all politics.”

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, whose other half lost both of his moms and dads in nursing houses from COVID-19 amidst the state’s questionable policy, knocked Cuomo’s remarks.

“Dear ⁦@NYGovCuomo, the criticism about your nursing home policy is not about politics. It’s about getting answers on why you helped spread Coronavirus through their facilities. Blaming everyone else for your problems won’t make them go away,” Dean tweeted.

Others ripped the top Democrat of New York on social networks.

“There goes the New York governor attacking the free press again over legitimate criticism over his nursing policy of sending COVID-19 patents back into nursing homes and killing more than 6,000 people again…” Joe Concha, media press reporter for The Hill, responded.

“Andrew Cuomo says criticizing him over his nursing home policy ‘is all politically motivated’. Pretty sure it’s motivated by the families of the New Yorkers who died,” The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech tweeted.

Bill Hammond, Empire Center health policy director, refuted Cuomo’s claim by sharing all the reporting that’s been done on his nursing home policy, consisting of The Associated Press, ProPublica, Jacobin Magazine, and New York Daily News.

“Is some of the commentary over-the-top? Of course,” Hammond composed. “In retrospect, though, a wide range of experts, journalists and commentators agree the March 25 order was a mistake that, at a minimum, risked making a bad situation worse. Dismissing this view as ” all politics” is a disservice to the public health.”

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that “New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height” of the coronavirus pandemic under a “controversial, now-scrapped policy.”

Fox News’ Brian Flood added to this report.