Gov. Bill Lee reviewing options for counties to mandate masks | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Governor Bill Lee is reviewing options that could allow counties to issue their very own mask mandates, similar to actions recently taken in Nashville.

In Tennessee, 89 counties are under the governor’s control for the coronavirus. This implies that local officials go to the state for guidance on working with the pandemic.

Six Metro counties in Tennessee follow their own health guidelines, and don’t need to go through the state.

Nashville in Davidson Co. and Memphis in Shelby Co. established their own mask mandates in recent weeks.

Now Gov. Lee said his office is considering options that will allow individual counties to issue mask mandates of these own.

The authorization may help counties like Sumner and Rutherford, where officials are pleading with people to wear masks to slow the reported uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“There have been requests by localities about whether the authority exists about the mask mandate and we’re researching that right now,” the governor said. “Our approach is targeted where there are requests and challenges.”

Lee is scheduled to hold still another press conference Thursday afternoon.

Knoxville will join Nashville and Memphis on Friday as the third Tennessee city to implement a mask mandate.