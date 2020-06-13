Advertisement

Gov Andrew Cuomo warned ‘don’t make me come down there’ as New Yorkers ignored social distancing and partied in the streets on the first Friday night after lockdown was lifted in the city.

After very nearly three months of lockdown revelers were seen enjoying a festival-like atmosphere in St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village.

Cuomo announced on Saturday that Friday saw 32 deaths in hawaii – the best since the pandemic began – and down from a record-high of 800 just nine weeks ago.

The final amount of hospitalizations from coronavirus was also down yesterday to 1,734 – the lowest level since March 20.

The final amount of deaths in hawaii stands at 24,527 with 381,714 cases.

This includes 17,388 confirmed deaths in New York City and a further 4,688 probable deaths. There are more than 206,000 confirmed cases in the town.

The infection rate in their state is now at the lowest in the united kingdom with the R rate at 0.77. The R value equates to how many people likely to become infected from the person who has tested positive. If the R rate is one the each infected person will typically pass COVID-19 on to one other. If the R rate is above one, the number of coronavirus cases increase exponentially.

The state previously had the highest rate in the complete country at the height of the pandemic.

Meanwhile other states like Arizona, Washington, Arkansas and Vermont have experienced their rates creep up after reopening. Washington now has the highest R rate at 1.15.

Cuomo warned earlier in the week that if cases start to rise again then that he will crackdown. On Saturday he took to Twitter and shared a video of men and women partying in St Mark’s Place and wrote ‘don’t make me come down there’.

Earlier in the week that he said: ‘If New Yorkers get sloppy and how many coronavirus cases start returning up, hawaii will clamp down again.

‘We’re going to keep a particular eye on New York City to see what are the results.’

He has continually urged New Yorkers to wear masks although many were seen in the video without one.

On Monday, phase one of many Big Apple’s grand reopening got underway.

‘We’re back,’ Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the time. ‘Our mojo is back.’

The reopening allowed for building on construction websites to resume, manufacturing, wholesale trade and agriculture work. Curbside pickup at shops is also now allowed.

Restaurants and bars continue to be barred from allowing patrons inside but more have reopened and so are offering to-go drinks and cocktails.

The warm June weather made for ideal conditions to meet up with friends once again and luxuriate in a tipple.

But judging by the photos taken on Friday night, if your spike in cases is noticed within the coming weeks, the restrictions could well be tightened yet again.

Many states over the nation are now actually seeing new surges in coronavirus cases after they exposed earlier with fewer restrictions including Florida, Arizona and Texas.

The streets of Manhattan’s East Village and in Murray Hill were thronging with drinkers on Friday night

A relaxation in lockdown rules has seen many bars offering drinks on the street – a temptation hard to resist

Friday evening saw the streets filled with a huge selection of people after leaving their apartments in need of a June drink

New York currently has the lowest spread of the coronavirus disease among any state in the country

People are seen waiting outside restaurants on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Outdoor dining has officially begun everywhere in the state except New York City and indoor service is confined to venues upstate for the moment