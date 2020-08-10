Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Trump’s Executive Orders ‘Laughable’

New York’s Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo stated throughout a telephone call that President Donald Trump’s executive orders attending to the financial discomfort triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic were “laughable.”

CNN aired the telephone call on Sunday.

“Laughable.” That is how NY Governor Andrew Cuomo terms Trump’s executive order asking states to pay 25% of welfare. Says it will cost NY $4 billion dollars. “Impossible,” he states. — Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel) August 9, 2020

Cuomo on Trump’s executive orders: ‘The concept of saying to states, you pay 25% of the unemployment insurance is just laughable’

Host Dana Bash stated, “The New York governor is slamming the president’s executive actions calling them laughable.”

“In a call, today, updating the state’s battle with the pandemic, the Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo questioned the legality of the president’s moves criticizing the directives to force states to pay for more unemployment and not providing any funding for schools to reopen,” Bash observed.

RELATED: Cuomo Admits ‘We Made A Lot Of Mistakes’ In New York’s Coronavirus Response But Ignores His Nursing Home Mandate

Cuomo stated throughout the call, “The concept of saying to states, you pay 25% of the unemployment insurance is just laughable.”

