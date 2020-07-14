Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter for Kids Age of 6-12, Kick-Start Boost and Gravity Sensor Kids Electric Scooter, 6″ Wheels UL Certified E Scooter



Introducing a whole new style of Electric scooters for kids! The GKS features 6″ Solid rubber tires that absorb vibrations making a glide effortlessly on cement or paved roads. The speed of the GKS kids scooter is locked at a safe but fun 10mph. The Compact 25v.2 Battery and 150 Watt electric motor powers the GKS for up to 7.5 miles per charge. Now the whole family can have fun, and remember to always wear a helmet

Two Ways to Have Fun – The GKS can be used as both electric scooter and kick scooter. First put one foot on the front button and kick push the scooter over 1. 8mph, then place the other foot on the gravity sensor to accelerate to 7. 5mph

Enjoy A Safe Ride – The GKS scooter is easy for your child to master, using the assisted motor the GKS smoothly accelerates. Lifting your foot from back gravity sensor to slow down and then put your foot on the rear brake to realize safe stop

Bringing Family Together – The GKS kick scooter is perfect for kids ages 6-12 up to 154lbs. The Assembly is simple and can be done together, safely install the few screws and your scooter is ready to go! Supervision while riding is also suggested

MUST HAVE KIDS E-SCOOTER – The GKS Kids scooter is equipped with a 50. 4Wh Li Battery, UL Safety Certified, 150 Watt 6″ Motor with top Speed of up to 7. 5mph, Aircraft-Grade Metal & V0 Fire Retardant Deck. Units Passed Independent QC Check

Kids Love The GKS – Featuring no external cables, a unique light weight shell, and a simple yet beautiful design, the GKS will light up any Kids day. Get in boys and girls favorite color between with our wonderful color options