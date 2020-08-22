Gotham Knights: WB Games Montreal’s Batman Game Announced

After years of teases, reports, and speculation, Batman: Arkham Origins studio WB Games Montreal has actually lastly exposed its next game– and, unsurprisingly, the dark knight returns.WB Games Montreal’s Batman game is formally announced, referred to as Gotham Knights, set for release in 2021.The launching trailer opened with voiceover explaining a catastrophe in Gotham City, with Bruce Wayne”s body apparently discovered in the debris. Among the characters revealed are Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and the Red Hood

A posthumous message from Batman to his pals discusses how he has actually passed away, the Batcave has actually been taken off, however the Belfry is readily available for usage to them to keep Gotham safe.

The trailer includes gameplay of all the heroes in action, in addition to a last tease that the Court of Owls will play a significant function in the game, however the designers teased that “The mystery in Gotham Knights is way bigger than just the Court of Owls.”

All this previous week, WB Games has actually launched a series of Batman game teasers, consisting of possible very first take a look at the game’s map, an in-engine screenshot, and numerous Easter eggs indicating renowned Batman characters.

Before the teases this previous week, however, WB Games Montreal administered a couple of periodic nods to its upcoming task, consisting of a brand-new logo design tease previously this year, which was preceded by other teases in 2019. Rumors started swirling in 2018 that the Montreal group’s game would concentrate on the current however precious Court of Owls story, …