gorsun Bluetooth Kids Headphones with Microphone,Children’s Wireless Headsets with 85dB Volume Limited Hearing Protection,Stereo Over-Ear Headphones for Boys and Girls (Blue)



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 29,2020 18:34:45 UTC – Details)





FOLDABLE & PORTABLE: Folding design minimizes the storage space, not only for saving space but also for portable to carry when traveling or work out.

CONVENIENT MODE SWITCHING: Simple buttons are easy to control in Bluetooth mode. Also Wired or wireless mode can be freely selected. Even when the headphone has run out of battery, it is feasible to plug in equipped Gorsun 3.5mm Audio cable to continue using.

COMFORTABLE WEARING: Equipped with soft ear cushions and lightweight design to provide premium comfort during long time listening. Suitable for music, work, play games, travel, especially for school children to study.

PERFECT GIFT CHOICE: Nice color is very attractive for small children. The headphones are perfect for birthdays, Christmas, All Saints’ Day and other celebrations. Two removable decorative cat ears make children even more fun.