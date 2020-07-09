Gorillas in Nigeria: World’s rarest great ape pictured with babies

Image copyright

WCS Image caption



Only 300 Cross River gorillas are known to live in the wild





Photos have been released for the very first time in years showing several rare gorillas in the mountains of southern Nigeria, conservationists say.

Only 300 Cross River gorillas are known to live in the wild, making them probably the most endangered sub-species.

But the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) says this sighting raises hopes that the animals at risk of extinction are actually reproducing.

A quantity of infant gorillas are visible in the shots taken earlier in 2010.

Image copyright

WCS Nigeria Image caption



The inquisitive primates were pictured earlier in 2010





Image copyright

WCS Nigeria Image caption



Conservationists say they’re encouraged by the number of infant gorillas spotted





WCS in Nigeria, a global non-governmental organisation, said the pictures were captured by camera traps in the Mbe mountains.

‘Wary of humans’

Cross River gorillas would be the world’s rarest great ape, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) says.

They are naturally wary of humans and have subtle distinctions from other species – such as for instance smaller heads, longer arms and lighter-coloured hair.

Great apes on lockdown over threat of coronavirus

The primates were known to live in some mountainous areas in Nigeria and neighbouring Cameroon but are rarely seen.

The WCS says it is working closely with a community organisation, the Conservation Association of the Mbe Mountains, in addition to authorities in Nigeria’s Cross River state to protect the primates.