Gorilla tested for coronavirus after being injured in a fight with his little brother at Zoo Miami

Advertisement

A 433-pound gorilla named Shango at Zoo Miami was tested for the coronavirus after he had a low-grade fever and was wounded in a fight with his younger sibling, according to zoo officials.

The 31-year-old Shango’s test came up negative when he was treated at the Zoo Miami hospital on Wednesday after the confrontation with Barney, 26, zoo officials said.

A medical team also performed a TB ensure that you bronchoscopy, which allowed them to examine Shango’s lungs.

Shanago, a 433-pound gorilla named at Zoo Miami was tested for the coronavirus after he’d a low-grade fever and was wounded in a fight with his younger sibling, in accordance with zoo officials

The 31-year-old Shango’s test came up negative when he was treated at the Zoo Miami hospital on Wednesday after the confrontation with Barney, 26, zoo officials said. Pictured is one of the wounds Shango suffered after fighting his siblings

A medical team also performed a TB ensure that you bronchoscopy, which allowed them to examine Shango’s lungs. The team is pictured taking a closer look at Shango’s teeth

Shango is pictured from overhead while being treated for his injuries at Miami Zoo’s hospital

The brothers, both lowland gorillas, have lived at Zoo Miami since they were transferred from the San Francisco Zoo in May 2017, WFOR-TV in Miami reported.

Fights on the list of animals aren’t uncommon, nevertheless they normally involve more posturing than actual fighting.

The confrontation between Shango and Barney had gotten serious enough to leave the older sibling nursing bite wounds.

Zoo medical staff decided to immobilize Shango for treatment after noticing him being particularly protective of a wounded arm.

An animal health team that treated the bite wounds didn’t find any permanent damage, WFORTV reported.

Shango also had X-rays taken and underwent an ultrasound test. No skeletal breaks or abnormalities were found.

The gorilla has since been returned to his habitat in the zoo, which includes not yet determined whether it will return the siblings. That depends on behavioral tests, as well as Shango’s physical recovery.

The deadly flu-like virus is believed to have originated in animals, however, the risk of COVID-19 passing from animals to humans is considered low.

Brothers Shango and Barney (pictured), both lowland gorillas, have lived at Zoo Miami simply because they were transferred from the San Francisco Zoo in May 2017

During the pandemic, there were at least two domestic cats were confirmed to have the respiratory illness, both owned by persons with suspected or confirmed cases.

What’s more, these individuals began exhibiting symptoms a lot more than a week before their felines fell ill.