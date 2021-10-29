Gorilla Rx CEO on black-owned cannabis companies: ‘We must rely on ourselves’
Yahoo Finance’s ‘A Time for Change’ welcomes mother-daughter duo Kika Keith and Kika Howze to talk about their company, Gorilla Rx, the only Black-female-owned cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. The entrepreneurs discuss the beginnings of Gorilla Rx, the effects of the war on drugs, and the steps the cannabis industry needs to take to help diversify ownership.

