Gordon Stakes for Khalifa Sat | Racing News

Shock Investec Derby runner-up Khalifa Sat might head for the John Guest Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood next week.

Andrew Balding’s charge was sent off a 50-1 shot at Epsom early in the day this month, but ran with huge credit in order to complete five . 5 lengths behind all-the-way victor Serpentine.

Khalifa Sat had previously won the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes over 11 furlongs at Goodwood on his seasonal bow, and he could now tackle a mile and a half straight back at the Sussex track in Group Three company.

Balding said: “There’s a possibility that he could run in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood next week, according to how that he comes via a bit of work later in the week.

“He’s well, and the Gordon Stakes will be the intention.

“He’s just a lovely horse to have in the yard.”

Balding’s stable star Kameko can be set for a Goodwood outing in what is shaping up to be considered a vintage renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Kameko landed the 2000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance, but did not seem to stay 12 furlongs when finishing a creditable fourth in the Derby.

He has become due to revert to his Classic-winning trip of a mile in a race which could also feature Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus and Mohaather, who bounced back from the luckless Royal meeting set you back lift the Summer Mile in some style last time.

Balding added: “He’s good, he’ll do a little bit of work later in the week – and if all is well after that, it’s all systems go for next week.

“It does look a good race – but it should really be,because it may be the Sussex Stakes.

“It will be fascinating to see him undertake Siskin, Circus Maximus and Marcus (Tregoning’s) horse (Mohaather) – and I’m sure there will be 1 or 2 others too.

“It looks like being a great race.”