Gordon Ramsay’s anguish as new series Future Food Stars is shelved

Restaurants may be open again following the lockdown, nevertheless the coronavirus crisis has shut the doors on Gordon Ramsay’s latest venture.

Future Food Stars – an Apprentice-style BBC1 series in which the celebrity chef was due to travel Britain to locate entrepreneurs in the food and drink industry – has been halted days before filming was due to begin.

It has been postponed until next year and is just one of a large number of casualties at the BBC, which has been left reeling as the pandemic lockdown forces film sets to shut down.

An insider said: ‘Gordon was really keen to get this show made. It’s something of a passion project for him.

‘But at the eleventh hour the BBC decided it had been too big a risk, with a second wave of Covid-19 predicted later this year.

‘They desire to protect the safety and wellbeing of the contestants and production team.’

The Apprentice, which follows Lord Alan Sugar as he whittles down a small grouping of entrepreneurs battling for his investment, has been flourished air for the first time as it first began in 2005

The BBC has suffered huge blow to scheduling this season, having cut its regular output of soaps as well as postponing its hit series The Apprentice.

EastEnders has been taken off air for the very first time in its 35-year history and is due to get back later this season, but with 20-minute episodes.

Filming on the new series of Call The Midwife and Line Of Duty has been postponed. ITV has also been hit, with the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent pushed back to the conclusion of the season.