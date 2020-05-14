Gordon Ramsay unrecognisable as he disguises himself as elderly historian for TV special

Gordon Ramsay was unrecognisable as he disguised himself as a consumer on his actuality TV sequence 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

The superstar chef used in depth facial prosthetics – together with a faux nostril, a gray beard, glasses and make-up – to play the position of an elderly historian, and trick restaurant workers into treating him like a daily buyer.

Later within the episode, the notoriously foul-mouthed restaurateur revealed his true identification to the workers at an eatery in Elliot City, Maryland.





Ramsay spent the episode in Elliot City attempting to revitalise three native enterprise which had been left badly hit by storms in 2018.

The chef has made a behavior of donning elaborate disguises to infiltrate his topic’s companies, however few have been as profitable as this one.

24 Hours to Hell and Back sees Ramsay try to show round a special struggling restaurant every week inside the house of 24 hours.

The present is produced for the US FOX community. In the UK, it may be watched on 4oD.