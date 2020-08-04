Gordon Murray reveals new £2million T.50 supercar

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50, which includes portable aerodynamics motivated by his 1978 Brabham-Alfa Romeo BT46 B fan cars and truck, was revealed on Tuesday with a virtual launch.

The previous Brabham designer and McLaren technical director declared that he and his group were “absolutely spot on” with the styling of the T.50 on the expose of the cars and truck.

“This one, I’m 100 percent happy with,” he stated. “For me, proportions and balance in the shape are what it is all about.”

Technical information of a vehicle revealed last June were verified in the discussion hosted by three-time Indy 500 winner DarioFranchitti

The three-seater T.50 is powered by bespoke 3.9-litre V12 established for GMA by Cosworth, which produces 653 bhp. The weight of the cars and truck was revealed at 986 kg and the cost ₤ 2.36 million plus taxes.

No reference was made from any racing prepares for the T.50 Murray exposed back in November that he was currently in discussion with World Endurance Championship promoter and Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest about going into the Le Mans Hypercar department.

He described at that time that he currently had possible clients thinking about racing the cars and truck which he was examining choices. A comprehensive description of the fan cars and truck aerodynamics, which are being focused the …