Gordon Chang compares China to ‘1930’s Japan,’ warns of ‘very dangerous activities’ by Beijing against US

“When you attempt to blind the pilots of an American airplane, you’re attempting to bring it down and eliminate the team,” said Chang, adding, ” there have actually been the sonic attacks against U.S. diplomats at the Guangzhou consulate at about the very same time triggering brain injuries.”

Chang, the author of the brand-new book, “The Great U.S.-China Tech War,” compared Beijing under Xi Jinping to “1930s Japan.”

CHINA SAYS US IS CLOSING HOUSTON CONSULATE BASED ON ‘VICIOUS SLANDER’

Tension levels in between the U.S. and China have actually reached brand-new highs after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the U.S. will concern China with a brand-new method of “distrust and verify” and China implicated the U.S. of backwards believing.

“The current situation in China-U.S. relations is not what China desires to see, and the U.S. is responsible for all this,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated Friday in action to America’s closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“We once again urge the U.S. to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track,” he included.

The Trump administration’s choice to close the consulate came after reports early recently suggested fires were burning in the consulate’s yard. Houston cops and firemens reacted to reports of smoke increasing from the yard and noticeable wastebasket on fire, however were not enabled to get in the facilities due to jurisdictional rights.

The State Department reacted by offering the consulate 3 days to stop operations and abandon the facilities.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus informed Fox News the choice to close the consulate was “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

When Varney asked Chang if China thinks “they can beat President Trump” with such aggressive methods,” Chang answered, ” I believe they most likely think that they can and, a minimum of, we understand that they are attempting.

He included that the Chinese federal government has actually “taken part in a harmful disinformation project on the coronavirus [and] another one on the George Floyd demonstration.

We think, although this is unofficial, that that Houston consulate we shut down had relate to U.S. demonstration groups. We have actually seen China attempt to generate the U.S. products which would be really helpful for a demonstration motion. We do not understand for sure however there is a lot that requires to be examined.”