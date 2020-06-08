Gordon Chang: China ‘deliberately twisting facts’ to exploit George Floyd death in ‘disinformation campaign’

Chang’s comments came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the Chinese government in a statement for its “obscene propaganda” in the wake of Floyd’s killing.

“Beijing in recent days has showcased its continuing contempt for the truth and scorn for law,” Pompeo said Saturday in a statement.

China has reveled in the U.S. unrest in the wake of the May 25 death of Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. China has accused the U.S. of a “double standard” by supporting anti-China protests in Hong Kong and criticizing China’s record on human rights when anti-racism protests have raged through the U.S.

“This is just what Beijing does,” Chang said. “It’s a malicious disinformation campaign. And, we saw this at the beginning of February in connection with the coronavirus as well. So, it doesn’t really matter what the subject is… Beijing is going to go after us hard with the disinformation campaign.”

China’s state-run TELEVISION and newspapers have given ample attention to the protests, airing vivid pictures of the chaos, looting and rioting in an effort to position China as a more stable power.

Chinese Communist Party officials also have trolled the U.S. on social media, in what Chang called a “more malicious” effort on their behalf than previously seen.

“This is more malicious than we have seen in the past and we’ve seen the fabrications be much more obvious,” that he explained.

Chang pointed to a current tweet by Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, in which he quoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who once described the Hong Kong protests as a “beautiful sight to behold.”

“Now they can witness it by their home windows,” he wrote. “I want to ask Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Pompeo: Should Beijing support protests in the US, like you glorified rioters in Hong Kong?”

Chang said China clearly misrepresented the quote and “it was clear Beijing was lying.”

“This obviousness is new,” he added. “It really speaks of, I think, total arrogance because they believe that whatever they say, people will believe — even when it’s obviously untrue.”

