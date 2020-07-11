Gordon Chang calls exiled virologist’s claim of China coronavirus cover-up ‘credible’

EXCLUSIVE: CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, FLEES HONG KONG: ‘I KNOW HOW THEY TREAT WHISTLEBLOWERS’

“But if she says, ‘This is not an issue of politics,’ then it’s very important that we listen to what she says,” Chang added, “because it does corroborate much of what we know about what the World Health Organization and China were doing in that critical January period.”

Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she believes the Chinese government knew about the novel coronavirus ahead of when it claimed it did. She says her supervisors, renowned as some of the top experts in the field, also ignored research she was doing at the onset of the pandemic that she believes could have saved lives.

Yan, now in hiding, claims the federal government in the country where she was created is trying to shred her reputation and accuses government goons of choreographing a cyber-attack against her assured of keeping her quiet.

Chang reminded Carlson that there are two main theories about how the coronavirus started in humans.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“One of them is this was … a transfer in the wild from an animal to a human. The other is that this was an accidental release from the Institute of Virology,” Chang said. “And I must say that my view is the latter one, because most diseases in China originate — and these coronavirus diseases originate — in southern China. All of an abrupt, we have one originating in the center of China within 20 miles of China’s [Biosafety Level 4] lab.

“That is extremely suspicious. We know that a Chinese major general was put in charge of the lab sometime around March,” Chang said. “And I believe that she cleaned up the lab to prevent the world from knowing any evidence of what was going on.”

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty and Alex Diaz contributed to this report.