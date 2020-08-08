Gor Mahia Elections: Wasuna, Odhiambo elected Vice Chairman and Treasurer respectively

The procedure was ruined with skirmishes as the previous treasurer implicated the organizers of an absence of openness

Francis Wasuna has actually been re-elected as Gor Mahia Vice Chairman to deputise the long-serving Ambrose Rachier who was unopposed.

In the election procedure performed essentially on Saturday, August 8, the incumbent gotten 226 votes which equated to 58% of overall votes while his only opposition Sally Bolo handled to get 163 votes, which is 42% of the overall.

The case was ruined by skirmishes as Sally, who was the previous K’Ogalo treasurer, turned physical as the provisionary outcomes dripping in revealed she had no possibility of winning.

The prospect was dislodged to make sure normalcy resumes and the procedure was lastly finished and Wasuna revealed the winner.

Dolphina Odhiambo beat Chrispine Okoth to win the Treasurer position. The previous handled to get 286 votes, equating to 74% while Okoth handled simply 103 votes, 26% of the overall votes.

Apart from Rachier, Sam Ocholla was likewise elected as the club’s Secretary-General unopposed, taking over from Ronald Ngala who, apparently, did not receive the post.

“The elections were not properly planned and I had advised my fellow aspirants to wait until everything is organised well before the process, but they did not listen to me,” previous …