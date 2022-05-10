Home Armenia “Gor is a real participant in the April war, he is our... Armenia “Gor is a real participant in the April war, he is our friend who participated in the 44-day war for 54 days” ․ Szak Nazaryan about Gor Sargsyan in connection with the Gyumri fight | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “Gor is a real participant in the April war, he is our friend who participated in the 44-day war for 54 days” ․ Szak Nazaryan about Gor Sargsyan in connection with the Gyumri fight | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Armenia must be able to present itself to the world in a new way. Gagik Tsarukyan |: Morning Armenia Shooting in Stepanakert’s “Renaissance” square. The Prosecutor’s Office will ensure full prosecutorial control over the case Morning Armenia What actions does the opposition plan for tomorrow? Ishkhan Saghatelyan detailed | Morning Recent Posts Police chief to Trump: Please, keep your mouth shut if you can’t be constructive Earthquake registered near Bavra village ․ It was felt with 3 magnitude in... “I think we will unite on May 1.” Vanetsyan on the steps of... The price of the dollar increased in Armenian banks, reaching 481 drams Colby Cave, An Ex-Bruins Center, Passes Away After Brain Bleed At Just 25 Most Popular “The idea behind this work will definitely come true” ․ It is known... The competition stage of the initiative of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ has been summed up. Out of more than 300 works... Do not be pressured, do not be “Nicole’s selfie stick” ․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan... During the rally in France Square, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, addressed the public servants of the state system, who... “Nikol Pashinyan can no longer represent the Armenian people և the Republic of Armenia”... During the rally in France Square, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the representatives of the opposition, sent a statement on behalf of all the participants... Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on an official visit On May 10, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on a two-day official visit. The Prime Minister was welcomed... I wish you good luck and the people of South Ossetia peace և prosperity... The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania Alan...