Goqii Vital 3.0 Band Launched in India With Ability to Measure Body Temperature

Goqii Vital 3.0 sensible band is the newest health wearables from Goqii. The sensible band consists of options that may monitor and measure coronary heart fee, blood stress, and sleep. The Vital 3.0 band can also be able to monitoring physique temperature that the corporate believes goes to be a “breakthrough” in detecting early COVID-19 signs. One of the early signs of COVID-19 is the sudden rise in physique temperature. To test the accuracy of early detection of COVID-19, Goqii has collaborated German well being tech firm, Thryve. The firm stated that the trials are underway and the outcomes are anticipated in the subsequent six months.

Goqii Vital 3.0 Smart Band: Price in India, Availability

Goqii Vital 3.0 is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. The sensible band is at present up for pre-booking on Goqii India site and the corporate in a be aware said that the Vital 3.0 will quickly be out there to buy by way of Amazon and Flipkart. It was additionally added that the sensible band shall be out there in India in “phases.”

“Goqii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises and some units will be available for the public,” the corporate stated in a press release.

Goqii Vital 3.0 Smart Band: Specifications

The Goqii Vital 3.0 sensible band includes a color show and is waterproof. The firm claims {that a} single cost can present up to every week of battery life. Users can even obtain messages, calls, together with different notifications on the sensible band. The Goqii Vital 3.0 band might be operated and managed by way of the Goqii app.

Additionally, the sensible band is able to monitoring all-day actions resembling steps, distance, and energy burned. The key spotlight of the band is the thermal sensor that may detect physique temperature. The temperature vary is between 77 levels Fahrenheit to 113 levels Fahrenheit with an accuracy of +/- 0.3-degree Fahrenheit. Goqii with this function hopes to detect the early symptom of COVID-19. The firm has additionally collaborated with German well being tech start-up Thryve to conduct a medical research in India to test the accuracy of early detection of COVID-19 utilizing the wearable.

The Goqii Vital 3.0 can even monitor and monitor blood stress, coronary heart fee, and sleep. There’s additionally an Exercise Mode on the band.

The firm additionally added that customers on buying the Goqii Vital 3.0 will get 12 months of Goqii Play subscription and three months of Goqii Health Coach subscription.