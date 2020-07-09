GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You is probably not getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras all through the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot easier for you to repurpose its flagship Hero 8 camera for use indoors as a macOS webcam. GoPro says support for Windows is in development.

Using new beta software, you can transform the Hero 8 into a webcam that connects to your pc via USB for use on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other videoconferencing services. Mind you, the Hero 8 is not known for its supreme quality imagery when compared with DSLR cameras, though it’s certainly a better option to the poor image quality of most laptop webcams.

Many people social distancing and a home based job during the pandemic have relied on videoconferencing tools and webcams to communicate. As a result of the pandemic, webcams have been in higher demand, causing widespread shortages. To address the issue, many camera manufacturers, including Fujifilm and Canon, have released pc software to allow owners of their products and services to retool their cameras into webcams.