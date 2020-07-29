GoPro launches lifestyle gear, details #GoProLiveIt virtual charitable event

GoPro has actually introduced a brand-new line of lifestyle gear that is readily available around the world start today, specifically on GoPro com. The gear is made from GoPro’s signature style. It consists of line of bags, knapsacks and cases beginning at $1999, clothes beginning at $2499 and other products, like drifting sunglasses and water bottles, beginning at $2999

The brand-new GoPro bag line consists of:

Daytripper ($9999)–Designed for everyday experiences, the ergo-friendly Daytripper supplies hydration compatibility and cushioned storage for a laptop computer, fundamentals and gear.

($9999)–Designed for everyday experiences, the ergo-friendly Daytripper supplies hydration compatibility and cushioned storage for a laptop computer, fundamentals and gear. Stash ($6999)–Stash is a versatile, fast-loading rolltop bag. The light-weight building is developed for simple storage layering and reach-in availability.

($6999)–Stash is a versatile, fast-loading rolltop bag. The light-weight building is developed for simple storage layering and reach-in availability. Mission ($9999)–Mission is a 2-in-1 knapsack duffel constructed hard and measured to deal with the needs of prolonged journeys and bigger loads.

($9999)–Mission is a 2-in-1 knapsack duffel constructed hard and measured to deal with the needs of prolonged journeys and bigger loads. Storm DRY ($9999)–Amphibious by style, Storm DRY is a hard, yet structured, water resistant knapsack. It’s bonded, water tight and light-weight while being difficult as nails.

($9999)–Amphibious by style, Storm DRY is a hard, yet structured, water resistant knapsack. It’s bonded, water tight and light-weight while being difficult as nails. Sling ($4999)–Sling is a smooth, minimalist crossbody bag you can likewise use as a waist pack. Perfect for everyday experiences from path goes to grocery store runs.

($4999)–Sling is a smooth, minimalist crossbody bag you can likewise use as a waist pack. Perfect for everyday experiences from path goes to grocery store runs. Casey ($4999)–Casey is a protective, adjustable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and devices. Features cushioned building with soft tricot lining.

($4999)–Casey is a protective, adjustable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and devices. Features cushioned building with soft tricot lining. Casey LITE ($1999)–Casey LITE is a light-weight, travel-friendly case for your GoPro and devices. Features adjustable cushioned building.

Further, GoPro PLUS customers get a special 30% discount rate off the brand-new lifestyle gear line. For referral, the PLUS membership costs $4.99/ month or $4999 yearly. It supplies advantages such as limitless cloud storage, harmed cam replacement and approximately 50% off on all GoPro installs and devices.

Separately, GoPro is hosting its first-ever virtual charitable event this weekend called #GoProLiveIt Between Friday, July 31, and Sunday,Aug 2, individuals can take part in several of 8 social-distancing-friendly activity classifications with totally free occasions led practically by GoPro professional athletes, supporters and ambassadors. Participants likewise have the opportunity to win among the brand-new GoPro lifestyle gear products for publishing a standout image to social networks utilizing #GoProLiveIt and tagging @GoPro You can discover more about it here.

For every social post tagged with #GoProLiveIt in between July 31 andAug 2, GoPro will contribute $1 to be shared throughout 3 charities–Girl Trek, Sea Trees and Challenged Athletes Foundation.