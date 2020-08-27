GoPro HERO7 Black + (1) microSD Card

Price: $263.99
(as of Aug 27,2020 03:26:27 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
TimeWarp Video
Time lapse on the move.
Capture super smooth, stabilized time lapse
video—even as you move through a scene.
Camera Lineup
Photo
12MP + SuperPhoto with HDR
12MP + SuperPhoto Improved HDR
10MP + WDR
360:16.6MP or HERO:5.5MP
Video
4K60
4K60
4K30
5.6K30 or 440p60/1080p60
Video Stabilization
HyperSmooth
HyperSmooth 2.0
Standard
Max HyperSmooth
TimeWarp Video
TimeWarp
TimeWarp 2.0
—
Max TimeWarp
Digital Lenses/FOV
X
X
X
X
PowerPano
—
—
—
X
LiveBurst
—
X
—
—
Stereo Audio
X
X
X
—
360 Audio
—
—
—
X
Auto Upload to the Cloud
With a GoPro Subscription
With a GoPro Subscription
With a GoPro Subscription
With a GoPro Subscription
HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – Get gimbal-like stabilization—without the gimbal. HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage
Time Warp Video – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments
Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.
Up to 60MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.