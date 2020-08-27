GoPro HERO7 Black + (1) microSD Card



Price: $263.99

(as of Aug 27,2020 03:26:27 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

TimeWarp Video



Time lapse on the move.

Capture super smooth, stabilized time lapse

video—even as you move through a scene.

Camera Lineup

Photo

12MP + SuperPhoto with HDR

12MP + SuperPhoto Improved HDR

10MP + WDR

360:16.6MP or HERO:5.5MP

Video

4K60

4K60

4K30

5.6K30 or 440p60/1080p60

Video Stabilization

HyperSmooth

HyperSmooth 2.0

Standard

Max HyperSmooth

TimeWarp Video

TimeWarp

TimeWarp 2.0

—

Max TimeWarp

Digital Lenses/FOV

X

X

X

X

PowerPano

—

—

—

X

LiveBurst

—

X

—

—

Stereo Audio

X

X

X

—

360 Audio

—

—

—

X

Auto Upload to the Cloud

With a GoPro Subscription

With a GoPro Subscription

With a GoPro Subscription

With a GoPro Subscription

HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – Get gimbal-like stabilization—without the gimbal. HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage

Time Warp Video – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments

Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

Up to 60MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.