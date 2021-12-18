Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman spoke with Alicia Reese, Wedbush Securities Equity Research Analyst about the firm’s upgrade of GoPro stock, which is based on the company finding success despite supply chain issues.
GoPro: Analyst details ‘positive thesis’ and key risks
ByHanna Shardi
