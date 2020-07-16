Goplus Under Desk Electric Treadmill, with Touchable LED Display and Wireless Remote Control, Built-in 3 Workout Modes and 12 Programs, Walking Jogging Machine for Home/Office



Product Description

Specifications

Material: Steel + ABS

Product Dimensions: 51.5” x 23.5” x 6” (L x W x H)

Walking Belt Size: 41” x 17” (L x W)

Motor: 1HP

Adjustable Speed: 0.5-4MPH

Weight capacity: 220LBS

Product Weight: 55.5LBS

Mode: Manual Mode, Auto Mode

GOPLUS Walking Treadmill



Our new electric walking treadmill is a great way to exercise and relax. It can help you improve cardiovascular health, burn fat and regulate lower body muscles. Therefore, whether you want to exercise or maintain your body shape, this walking treadmill is an ideal choice.

Equipped with an LED display, you can visually see the time, speed, distance and calories burned. And the 6.5” thickness can help you save space, and the widened running belt can meet your needs.

Help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, boost your health, and burn fat

Heavy-duty construction allows it to withstand 220 lbs of weight

Touchable LCD display for better watching and operating experience

Lightweight design and flexible wheels make it easy to move

Shock Absorption Design

Eight rubber columns and foot pads can effectively reduce the vibration generated during exercise.

Easy to Move

The flexible rollers at the bottom of the walker make it easy for you to move and carry.

Compact Size for Easy Storage

The size of the walking treadmill is 51.5″ x 23.5″ x 6″, and the compact size allows it to be stored in any desired location.

【Heavy-duty Construction & Widened Running Platform】Our slow-walking machines can withstand 220 pounds of weight due to its heavy-duty construction. In addition, the 41″ x 17″ walking area provides you a more comfortable sports experience. And the 3″ pedals that meet safety standards guarantee your safety during exercise.

【Compact Size & Lightweight Design】The size of the walking treadmill is 51.5″ x 23.5″ x 6″, and the compact size allows it to be stored in any desired location. Such as under the sofa, under the bed or at the bottom of the wardrobe. Besides, two wheels allow you to easily move and carry.

【0.5 – 4 MPH Speed Levels & P01-P12 Programs】Available in 0.5 to 4 MPH Speed levels, this walking treadmill allow you to select different speed base on your physical condition and exercise based. There are also 12 programs available for you to choose, and these easy-to-use exercise programs help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, boost your health, and burn fat.

【Touchable Multi-function Display】Features with LCD display for better watching experience, it shows time, speed, distance and calories. In addition, the display of this walking machine is touchable, which allows you to use it even if the remote control is damaged.

【Shock-proof Design & Safety Features】The foot pad and rubber struts can effectively reduce the vibration and noise caused by walking. And there is an emergency brake button on the remote control. When an accident occurs, the electric walking treadmill can be stopped when the button is pressed.