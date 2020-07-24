Goplus Massage Gaming Chair, Reclining Backrest, Seat Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office Chair, Ergonomic High Back Swivel PC Game Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Cushion



Description



Comfortable sitting experience will account for better gaming condition. And this ergonomic gaming chair makes it. It is designed with an adjustable backrest so that you can sit or lay there in a perfect Angle to relax your body. Height adjustable seat is capable of meeting the requirement of different people. Headrest and massage lumbar cushion reduce discomfort in neck and lower back to relax your body. Other features include 360 degree swivel design, padded armrest, smooth rolling wheels, which combines greater comfort and convenience. The five-claw base can disperse pressure imposed on the chair to keep it more stable. Soft sponge and faux leather upholstery will never let you down. In addition, depending on the need of each user, the gaming chair can be used as an office chair as well.

Features



Ergonomic adjustable backrest (90° to 155°) is designed for resting, gaming, working, etc



Massage lumbar support alleviates back and waist pain for higher comfortableness



Adjustable seat height, easy adjustment, meets different requirements



Faux leather upholstery, better softness, excellent durability and higher breathability



Integrated padded armrest gives a soft support to your arm



360° swivel chair brings convenience in turning your body for great relaxation



5-Claw base disperses pressure exerted on it for higher stability



Smooth rolling casters allow you to move around with ease

Specification



Material: Iron, Sponge, Faux Leather



Dimension: 28.5″X28.5″X49″-53″(LXWXH)



Seat Size: 19.5″X19″ (LXD)



Backrest Size: 21.5″X32″ (LXW)



Net Weight: 34 lbs



Weight Capacity: 265 lbs



Package Includes: 1 X Gaming Chair, 1 X Instruction



【Ergonomic Design with Massage Cushion】When connected with power supply, the lumbar cushion is capable of providing comfortable massaging experience to alleviate your waist muscle fatigue. More, it comes with an extra power bank pocket that makes it convenient to store your power bank. Its ergonomic design can be reflected in the padded armrest and headrest as well.

【Adjustable Seat with All-Directional Swivel】The gaming chair features ultra wide seat, capable of catering to different people. Plus, the seat can be adjusted to everyone’s desired height based on individual requirements. Besides, turning body in all directions to chat with gaming partners can be easily achieved thank to the 360° swivel seat.

【High Density Sponge & Soft Upholstery】Filled with high resilience sponge inside, the gaming chair shall take the softness to the next level. In this way, it leaves both gamers and worker no worry about discomfort caused by sitting for long time. Additionally, the faux leather upholstery featuring better breathability and durability brings years of enjoyment.

【Wide Usage in Different Occasions】Not only is it a professional gaming chair which serves to help gamers be immersed in playing games, but it is used as an office chair to strikes perfect balance between comfortableness and aesthetics. The gaming chair will make a difference in either your life or work, suitable for various occasions.