Goplus Massage Gaming Chair, Reclining Backrest, Seat Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office Chair, Ergonomic High Back PU Leather Swivel Game Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Cushion

【Sit or Lie Comfortably in a Perfect Angle】It takes less time to find most comfortable Angle you prefer, benefiting from the adjustable backrest, which can be adjusted within the range of 90° to 180°. You can either sit bolt straight to keep a correct posture, or lay there just for a relaxing rest. Only need to press the Angle adjustment lever up and down to adjust and fix backrest.

【Ergonomic Design with Massage Cushion】When connected with power supply, the lumbar cushion is capable of providing comfortable massaging experience to alleviate your waist muscle fatigue. More, it comes with an extra power bank pocket that makes it convenient to store your power bank. Its ergonomic design can be reflected in the padded armrest and headrest as well.

【Adjustable Seat with All-Directional Swivel】The gaming chair features ultra wide seat, capable of catering to different people. Plus, the seat can be adjusted to everyone’s desired height based on individual requirements. Besides, turning body in all directions to chat with gaming partners can be easily achieved thank to the 360° swivel seat.

【High Density Sponge & Soft Upholstery】Filled with high resilience sponge inside, the gaming chair shall take the softness to the next level. In this way, it leaves both gamers and worker no worry about discomfort caused by sitting for long time. Additionally, the faux leather upholstery featuring better breathability and durability brings years of enjoyment.

【Wide Usage in Different Occasions】Not only is it a professional gaming chair which serves to help gamers be immersed in playing games, but it is used as an office chair to strikes perfect balance between comfortableness and aesthetics. The gaming chair will make a difference in either your life or work, suitable for various occasions.