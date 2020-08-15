Goplus Massage Gaming Chair, Reclining Backrest, Handrails and Seat Height Adjustment Racing Computer Office Chair, Ergonomic High Back PU Leather Swivel Game Chair with Footrest and Lumbar Cushion



Product Description

Adjustable Lumbar Support & Head Pillow



Ergonomic design lumbar support and PU leather head pillow offer your neck and waist full support when you rest on it.

Retractable Footrest



Sturdy retractable footrest can offer your feet a leisure time in you recline position.

Sturdy Base with 360 ° Swivel Wheels



The heavy duty base is stable enough to hold your weight. And the flexible wheels can smoothly 360°swivel for your movement.

Height Adjustable Armrest



Adjustable up and down armrests offer you a comfortable support when you put your hands on. Armrest Height: 11” – 14”

【Durable Materials & Sturdy Construction】Made of high-quality skin friendly PU leather and filled with high-density sponge, this video game chair will provide you with a more comfortable sitting experience. The sturdy metal frame and base ensure extraordinary stability, which make the chair strong enough to support up to 330 pounds.

【Extra Comfort with Ergonomic Design】With an embracing shape design, the backrest fits perfectly into the body curve. Removable headrest and electric massage lumbar pillow can effectively relieve the pressure on your neck and waist. Filled with high-density sponge, the seat is resilient and not prone to collapse even after sitting for a long time.

【Intimate Retractable Footrest】Compared with other video game chairs, our chair has a retractable footrest which is moderate in height for relaxing your legs. With the adjustable backrest, you can lie on the chair comfortably, which is perfect for regaining energy during busy working days and intense gaming time.

【Multiple Adjustable Modes】In addition to the adjustable seat height, the lifting armrests can effectively support the arms, and the backrest can be adjusted to any angle within 90 ° to 155 ° to meet the different needs of your work, gaming and rest. The silent universal wheels are anti-skid and wear-resistant, which can ensure the smooth movement in all directions.

【Easy to Install with Wide Application】With detailed assembly instructions and all hardware delivered, it is easy to set up your video game chair within a short time. It can be used in a wide range of scenarios, not only as a home computer desk chair, game racing chair, but also as an office chair.