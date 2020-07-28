Goplus Massage Gaming Chair, Racing Style Gaming Recliner w/Adjustable Backrest and Footrest, Ergonomic High Back PU Leather Computer Office Chair Swivel Game Chair w/Cup Holder and Side Pouch



Price: $429.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 00:02:33 UTC – Details)



Description

This massage gaming chair is a perfect partner for you when you are working or playing games. After a hard day’s work or a fierce game, you must be exhausted, seeking for a way to relax. No need to find a massage place, this gaming chair can totally satisfy your needs. With 4 massage point, this chair gives you extreme comfort and loosens up your muscles. You can also change its strength, positions and time. Its ergonomic design is comfortable and makes the backrest fit to the curvature of man’s back. Moreover, humanized designs like cup holder and side pouch allow you to focus on your gaming without distractions. The tilt angle of the backrest can meet your different rest needs, allowing you to lie or sit freely. Plus the round base and swivel keep you away from losing balance when you adjust the chair. Since the PU leather used in surface, you can clean it easier.

Features

Massage function with 8 massage modes, adjustable massage strength, positions and time

4 massage spots, 2 on back and 2 on lumbar, helping you loosens up your muscles

Adjustable backrest and footrest, adjust independently, conforming to ergonomic

PU leather cover, not only skin-friendly, easy to clean, breathable and water resistant

Padded with high-density thicker sponge, highly resilient and more comfortable

Stable iron base with large bearing capacity, and can swivel 360˚

Specifications

Main Material: PU Leather + Foam +Iron

Overall Dimension: 31.5”(L) X 31.5”(W) X 42”(H)

Extending Dimension: 56” (L)X 31.5” (W) X 37.5” (H)

Size of Backrest: 24”(W) X 28” (H)

Size of Seat: 22”(Depth) X 19.5”(W)

Size of Armrest: 21.5”(L) X 5.5” (W)

Size of Side Pouch: 7.5” (L) X 7.5” (W)

Seat Height: 17.5”

Net Weight: 50 lbs

Max Weight Capacity: 264.5 lbs

Package Includes: 1X Massage Gaming Chair, 1X Manual Controller, 1X Charger, 1X Instruction

【Massage Function to Relax Your Body】Our massage gaming chair with 4 massage spots, 2 on back and 2 on lumbar, can help to relax your body and loosen up your back and waist muscles. In addition, this massage chair features 8 massage modes, as well as adjustable massage strength, positions and time, to meet your different needs.

【Adjustable Backrest & Footrest】This gaming chair is equipped with adjustable backrest and footrest. You can easily change the angle of backrest between 90-140°. Besides, the ergonomic design perfectly fits the curvature of human’s back. It is worth mentioning that the backrest and footrest can be adjust independently.

【High Quality & Comfortable Material】On the one hand, covered with environmental friendly PU leather, the office chair is not only skin-friendly and easy to clean, but also breathable and water resistant. On the other hand, padded with high-density thicker sponge, it is highly resilient and more comfortable.

【Humanized & User-friendly Design】The attached side pouch, measuring 7.5” X 7.5”, allows you to store the controller and your handy stuffs like phone. And the cup holder built in left armrest is more convenient to for you to place your cups so that you don’t need to get up to get your water cups. As well as the headrest pillow offers extra comfort for you.

【Stable and Sturdy Structure】Constructed by iron round base, the massage gaming chair is stable and sturdy. It has the maximum bearing capacity of 264.5 lbs. Other than that, the seat can swivel 360˚ so that you can switch directions freely and chat with friends.