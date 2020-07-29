Goplus Electric Folding Treadmill, Adjustable Incline and Low Noise Design, with LCD Display and Heart Rate Sensor, Compact Running Machine for Home Use



Price: $319.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 09:02:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Multifunctional LCD Display Screen – The LCD screen can clearly display scan, time, speed(0.5-6.5MPH) and calories. These key data are updated accurately and quickly, which could help you directly see your daily performance and progress. Meanwhile, you can make the perfect exercise plan through analyzing the data showed on the screen.

Convenient Foldable Design – As a domestic running machine, it features with foldable design to save space and easy to store. You can fold it up by simple operation in the proper position. At the same time, you can easily spread it out and quickly assemble it when you need it and set it aside, which brings great convenience to your life.

3 Levels Incline Adjustable – With this electric treadmill, you can experience the fun of running at home. The three gears of slope adjustment could simulate the real feeling of running outdoors. It can also better cooperate with professional courses and improve the efficiency of fat loss.

Dynamic Knee Protector & Safe Non-slip Design – The running area is flat and enjoys the great amount of friction. What’s more, its interior is specially designed to cushion your running and protect your knees. It also comes with an emergency stop and electrocution protection to cut power instantly and keeps you safe.

High Endurance & Great Mechanical Strength – With staggering 220lbs of load-bearing capacity, the wide running belt provides more comfortable and more stable workout experience. You could enjoy the great running experience and don’t need to worry about your normal movements affecting the treadmill. It will service for you in a long time.