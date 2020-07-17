Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill with Dual Display, 2.25HP Under Desk Electric Pad Treadmill, Installation-Free, Bluetooth Speaker, Remote Control, Walking Jogging Machine for Home/Office Use



Why You Choose Goplus Treadmill?



This 2 in 1 treadmill is suitable for office, gym and home use to help have a healthy body. The unique dual display design includes a touch screen and an LED screen to help you monitor your exercise data in real time. Built-in powerful 2.25HP motor helps you to walk steadily or run fast to shape your body.

7 layers non-slip running belt will greatly absorb shock to provide cushioning for knee, muscle and joints. You can connect this treadmill to your phone through the built-in Bluetooth, so you can enjoy music and movies while exercising.

In the walking mode, the speed of running belt is 1-4km/h, while in the running mode, the speed of running belt is 1-12km/h.

Specifications

Material: ABS

Overall Dimension: 49”x 27”x 42”

Folding Dimension: 52”x 27”x 5”

Running Area Size: 40″ x16″

Weigh Capacity: 265 lbs

Speed: 1.0-12.0 km/h

Control Method: Touch Button, Controller

Package Included:1x 2 in 1 Treadmill 1x Remote Control 1x Phone Holder 1x Safety Key 1x Power Cord

DUAL DISPLAY SCREEN TREADMILL–The touch screen on the armrest allows you to freely adjust the speed. When you run, there will be a colorful line flashing, giving you a cool running experience. The LED display below will monitor your distance, speed, time and calories in real time, so you will always know your training status.

INNOVATIVE 2-IN-1 FOLDING DESIGN–This 2-in-1 treadmill has 2 modes to meet your different sports needs. When the handrail is folded, it can be used as a under desk treadmill at a speed of 1-4km/h, so you can work or study while walking. When the handrail is raised, the running speed is 1-12km/h and you can run to reach your fitness goal.

POWERFUL QUIET MOTOR & SHOCK REDUCTION RUNNING BELT–The low-noise 2.25 HP motor provides you with a quiet sports environment, which is very suitable for home and office use. The 7-layer non-slip and shock-absorbing running belt has a spacious running area to help reduce the damage to knees and ankles.

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, REMOTE CONTROL & PHONE HOLDER–You can connect your electronic device to the treadmill via Bluetooth and enjoy music while exercising. You can also use the phone holder to watch videos or chat with friends. Convenient remote control and safety key help you to shut down immediately in an emergency to protect your safety.

NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED & EASY TO STORE–The foldable and compact design makes the treadmill easy to store and save space. 2 built-in transport wheels facilitate movement from one room to another. And it’s out of the box and doesn’t need to be installed. It has a one-year warranty and CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC certifications by SGS.