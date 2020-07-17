Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP Under Desk Electric Treadmill, Installation-Free, with Bluetooth Speaker, Remote Control and LED Display, Walking Jogging Machine for Home/Office Use



Our 2-in-1 folding treadmill has 2 sport modes that can be used as a running treadmill and a under desk walking treadmill. With a powerful 2.25 HP ultra-quiet motor, it provides you with a quiet and comfortable sports environment without disturbing others.

5-layer non-slip and shock-absorbing running belt provides effective cushioning for your back, joints, muscles, knees and ankles. You can connect the treadmill to your phone through Bluetooth and play music while you are exercising. Equipped with a remote control and a safety key for immediate closure in an emergency.

In the walking mode, the speed of running belt is 1-4km/h, while in the running mode, the speed of running belt is 1-12km/h.

Specifications

Material: ABS

Overall Dimension: 49”x 27”x 42”

Folding Dimension: 52”x 27”x 5”

Running Area Size: 40″ x16″

Weigh Capacity: 265 lbs

Speed: 1-12km/h

Control Method: Controller

Package Included: 1x 2 in 1 Treadmill 1x Remote Control 1x Phone Holder 1x Safety Key 1x Power Cord

You can connect the treadmill to your phone through Bluetooth and play music while you are exercising.

7-layer non-slip and shock-absorbing running belt provides effective cushioning for your back, joints, muscles, knees and ankles.

With a powerful 2.25 HP ultra-quiet motor, it provides you with a quiet and comfortable sports environment without disturbing others.

Innovative 2-In-1 Folding Treadmill: When The Riser Is Folded, It Can Be Used As A Jogging Machine At A Speed Of 1-4km/H. When The Handrail Is Raised, The Running Speed Is 1-12km/H.

Powerful Quiet Motor And Shock Reduction System: Goplus Treadmill Allows You To Walk Or Run Quietly. With Multi-Layer Shield Design, It’s Shock-Absorbing And Noise-Reducing.

Non-Slip Running Belt And Multifunctional Led Display: The 5-Layer Non-Slip Texture Running Belt Providing A Safe Cushion For Your Knees. The LED Display Shows Time, Speed, Distance And Calories.

Bluetooth Speaker And Remote Control: Connect The Treadmill To Your Phone Through Bluetooth, So You Can Play Music While Exercising. The Remote Control Is Convenient To Adjust The Speed And Stop.

Easy To Move And One-Year Warranty: The Foldable Design And Built-In Transport Wheels Make It Easy To Move And Store. It Has CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC Certifications By SGS.