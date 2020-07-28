Goplus 2.25HP Electric Folding Treadmill with Manual Incline, Walking Running Jogging Fitness Machine with Blue Backlit LCD Display for Home & Gym Cardio Fitness



Goplus Incline Treadmill



Adjustable Incline Level



The inclination of this treadmill could be manually adjusted in 3 levels from 0-15% , helps you burn more calories, tone more muscle, and build greater endurance.

5″ Blue-Ray LCD Display



Features with 5″ blue-ray LCD display, this treadmill provides better watching experience. It shows Time, Distance, Calories, Speed, Pulse and Incline. On the operate panel it also has ipad holder and water bottle holder.

Heart Rate Sensors



Sensitive heart rate handrails measures accurate pulse while working out.

Safety Key



Safety Key connect you and the machine, emergency stop button on the handrail, which double protect you while working out.

