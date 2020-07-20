Goplus 2.25HP Electric Folding Treadmill with Incline, Walking Running Jogging Fitness Machine with Blue Backlit LCD Display for Home & Gym Cardio Fitness



Price: $599.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 23:57:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Goplus Treadmill



This is our folding treadmill that allows you to exercise at home. Running could keep your fitness and improve your overall health. Our treadmill includes 12 programs and 3 levels manual incline. The 5” blue-ray LCD display easily shows necessary information. The 3 levels manual incline and comfort cushioning is designed to protect your joints when running. And you can freely set the running speed according to your needs. It is the perfect tool for losing weight or increasing endurance.

Specification

Color: Grey & Blue

Running Belt: Rubber; LCD size: 5”

Rated Power: 2.25HP; Rated Voltage: 110V

Modes: P1-P12; Speed: 0.5-7.5 MPH

Overall dimension: 62”L*26.5”W*49.5”H

Folded dimension: 32.5”L*26.5”W*57”H

Running Belt Dimension: 47”L*15.5”W

Unit weight: 96.5lbs; Capacity weight: 220lbs

Cup Holder & IPAD/ Phone Holder



With a cup holder, you can replenish water in time when you exercise. When you are running on a treadmill, you can put your mobile phone or IPAD on the holder, watch the video or talk to your friends.

Double Safety Design



With the safety key and the easy-to-reach emergency stop switch on the handrail the treadmill can moment to stop in emergency situations.

Cushioning Design



Cushioning design on both side of treadmill will reduce noise and decrease vibration to your floor, and provide you the best sports experience.

Adjustable Incline



Three levels of manual incline settings help you burn more calories, build more muscle and increase endurance.

Powerful 2.25HP Motor

2.25 horsepower impulse motor deliver power for interval, speed, or endurance training. It has almost no noise, so don’t worry about it disturbing your neighbors.

5″ Blue-Ray LCD Display

With a clear LCD display, your exercise data and health index are clear at a glance. You can see your exercise time, distance, speed, heart rate, calories and modes accurately. There are also 12 programs to choose from, which can help improve your health and burn fat.

Adjustable Speeds & Heart Rate Handrails

With 0.5 to 7.5 MPH Speed levels available, you can adjust your speed freely according to your needs. Also, you can test your heart rate by placing your hand on the handrails.

Foldable Design

Foldable design allows you to fold the treadmill after use for transport, cleaning and storage, saving space. And the built-in transport wheels are easy to move.

