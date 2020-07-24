Goplus 2.25HP Electric Folding Treadmill, Installation-Free Design with 8-Stage Damping System, Large LED Touch Display and Bluetooth Speaker, Compact Running Machine for Home Use



Price: $599.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 15:43:22 UTC – Details)





Powerful Quiet Motor & Adjustable Speed — The powerful 2.25 HP motor provides you with comfortable exercise experience, which is very suitable for home and office use. In addition, the speed can be adjusted freely from 1 KM/H to 12 KM/H. Of course, you can also make quick speed adjustments directly through the 5 KM/H and 8 KM/H button on the display.

Widened Running Belt & Shock Reduction Foot Mat — Our 5-layer widened and shock-absorbing running belt can provide you with a spacious running area to help reduce the damage to knees and ankles. In addition, the rubber foot pads on the bottom can effectively reduce vibration, so you can enjoy sports without disturbing neighbors or family members.

Extra-Large LED Touch Display & Safety Guarantee — The large LED display provides clear data, and you can monitor speed, time, steps, distance and calories in real time. There are also safety issues that should be of greatest concern during exercise. In order to ensure the safety of sports enthusiasts, we have equipped you with a safety lock.

Bluetooth Speaker & Phone Holder — By connecting your electronic device to the treadmill via Bluetooth, you can enjoy music while exercising. In addition, there is a phone holder on the display for you to put your phone on and watch your favorite TV series or movies.

No Assembly Requirement & Easy to Store — The integrated installation-free design greatly simplifies the installation process. Besides, the folding and compact design makes the treadmill easy to store. 4 built-in flexible wheels facilitate movement from one room to another.