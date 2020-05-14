GOP victories from Tuesday’s special election races largely ignored by media

Both Garcia and Smith will face off once more in November.

Wisconsin state senator Tom Tiffany was capable of keep the GOP’s management over the state’s conservative-leaning seventh district left vacant by Rep. Sean Duffy.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA IGNORES, DOWNPLAYS DECLASSIFIED LIST OF OBAMA OFFICIALS WHO REQUESTED ‘UNMASKING’ OF FLYNN

Past special elections in latest reminiscence generated loads of information protection, significantly when Democrats choose up congressional seats as pundits usually hype that such victories are a “bellwether” for what’s to return within the upcoming elections.

However, there was little to zero point out of Garcia and Tiffany’s victories on any of the most important information networks.

None of the three broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, aired any protection of the special election races throughout Wednesday’s morning packages. The networks skipped such protection within the night information reveals as nicely, even after Garcia’s declared victory that occurred within the afternoon.

CNN fully ignored each races all through the day. Meanwhile, MSNBC as soon as talked about Garcia’s doubtless win on Wednesday morning however ignored Tiffany’s victory.

The TV networks equally downplayed the breaking information surrounding the launched listing of Obama officers who requested the unmasking of former nationwide safety advisor Michael Flynn.

Broadcast networks ABC and NBC fully ignored the unmasking listing throughout their night packages. “World News Tonight” and “NBC Nightly News” stored a lot of its deal with the newest developments within the coronavirus outbreak whereas “CBS Evening News” briefly addressed the controversy.

While MSNBC briefly talked about the information within the afternoon, CNN waited almost 4 hours earlier than masking the unmasking on air.