Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh announced he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, telling CNN’s John Berman that President Trump is a “dictator” and saying he plans to speak with other Republicans to get them to support the Democratic presidential candidate. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories GOP Trump challenger ends bid and calls party a ‘cult’
Most Popular
Bachelor Star Nick Viall Responds To Ex Vanessa Grimaldi Revealing She’s Engaged AGAIN!
Congratulations remain in order for Vanessa Grimaldi! The 32- year-old previous participant on The Bachelor required to Instagram on Monday to reveal her excellent...
Use Lead Generation Chatbots To Boost Your Lead Generation Efforts
According to the latest research conducted by Mobile Marketer, almost half of the millennials today are more engrossed in communicating with bots on a...
Google tests new profile cards that let you add yourself to search results
Google is checking a new user-created public profile system called “people cards,” which will let users produce their own profile (including their task,...
Pelosi Says Trump Executive Orders Were Not To Help Hungry Children But To ‘Bolster...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Monday that President Donald Trump's executive orders attending to the financial slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic...
Belarus election: A second night of violence and protests
Police in Belarus were seen beating demonstrators and bundling individuals into vans in a second night of violence connected to protests over Sunday's...
Separating emotion from reality in another lost season for the Leafs – TheLeafsNation
Well, here we are once again. Lamenting another frustrating surface to a Leafs season in which they stopped working to measure up to...
Online payments group Stripe poaches GM’s finance chief
Stripe has actually poached General Motors' chief monetary officer Dhivya Suryadevara, reinforcing its executive group as the San Francisco- based online payments business...
Report: China passes Hong Kong national security law
Beijing's top lawmaking body, the National People's Congress (NPC), has reportedly passed a wide-reaching national security law for Hong Kong, which many fear could...