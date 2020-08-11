GOP Trump challenger ends bid and calls party a ‘cult’

Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh announced he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, telling CNN’s John Berman that President Trump is a “dictator” and saying he plans to speak with other Republicans to get them to support the Democratic presidential candidate. #CNN #News

