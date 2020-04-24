GOP senator: ‘We’re way behind’ on coronavirus testing

The United States is still struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the country is planning to do a phase-wise opening up of the different states from 1st May. However, Senator Rick Scott is of the opinion that this opening up cannot be complete. There has to be restrictions in place and along with that, testing should be done constantly.

As per the senator, the US is still way behind in testing. He mentioned that while health centers get their test kits locally, states can help organize it better and the federal government can provide the required funds. “Anyone who wants to be tested should be able to get tested. Period. There is no excuse anymore,” he says. On vaccines, he believes that vaccines should be made free for all when it becomes available.

