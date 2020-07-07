GOP senator second to skip RNC convention this summer

“Senator Alexander can be an honorary chair of the Tennessee Trump campaign, but he will perhaps not be attending the convention because that he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have perhaps not had that privilege before as he’s had,” according to a statement from Alexander’s office.

MOST GIVE THUMBS RIGHT DOWN TO HOLDING POLITICAL CONVENTION PERSONALLY: POLL

Alexander is not seeking reelection to the Senate.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, already said he wont attend the RNC due to the coronavirus, as doctors warn that large indoor gatherings are high-risk settings to spread the infection.

Grassley, 86, has attended every RNC since 1980.

TRUMP TO HOLD OUTDOOR RALLY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE ON SATURDAY

“I’m not going to go. And I’m not going to go because of the virus situation,” Grassley said Monday, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Republican National Convention was originally scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., nevertheless the RNC moved most of its operations to Jacksonville after complaining Gov. Roy Cooper could not give clear guidance on whether a large-scale gathering will be permitted due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States, with Florida reporting record-high coronavirus cases this week-end.

Unlike presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump has prioritized resuming big campaign events despite concerns from health officials that large gatherings may become so-called “super-spreader” events for coronavirus disease.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Trump has still another rally in the pipeline for Saturday in Portsmouth, N.H. Unlike his recent Tulsa rally, the campaign has plumped for an outdoor event this week-end and “strongly encouraged” supporters to wear face masks.