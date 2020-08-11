GOP Senator Sasse Blasts Trump: ‘America Doesn’t Have Kings’

On Monday, Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) safeguarded his opposition to making use of executive orders by Donald Trump to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the President calling out the Republican over his criticism.

Sasse observed in a tweet from his project account, signed “Gym Rat,” that he would rather have the conversation with Trump independently, however “since you moved our conversation from private to public, here we are.”

“On the topic that had you mad this weekend: No president — whether named Obama or Trump or Biden or AOC — has unilateral power to rewrite immigration law or to cut taxes or to raise taxes. This is because America doesn’t have kings,” Team Sasse tweeted.

Mr President-

I comprehend that you seethe. A couple of ideas …

⁰⁰( 1) As we have actually gone over previously, I do not believe Twitter is the very best location to do this. But, given that you moved our discussion from personal to public, here we are.

( 2 )…https://t.co/AYF2ApdRR2 pic.twitter.com/2rtiPuhJJB — Team Sasse (@TeamSasse) August 10, 2020

Trump: ‘RINO Ben Sasse’

Sasse’s message follows Trump blasted him on Twitter Monday early morning.

” RINO Ben Sasse, who required my assistance and recommendation in order to get the Republican election for Senate from …