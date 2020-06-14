GOP Sen. Tim Scott: Brooks shooting highlights need for better police training

One of the challenges in these split-second decisions could be the need for more training, that’s why the de-escalation aspect is really important,” Scott said, but added that the Brooks’ incident was “a far less clear one” than the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“That video is disturbing to watch, but I’m unsure that it’s as clear as what we’ve seen across the country on some of the other issues that have driven us to the point where we’re actually having a critical conversation around police reform,” Scott said, throughout an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

He added: “The conversation is necessary, essential. That situation is an outlier from what really has taken us to where we have been as pertains to police reform and George Floyd.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, that is investigating the Brooks shooting, said the deadly confrontation started with officers answering a complaint that a man was sleeping in a vehicle blocking the drive-thru lane at a Wendy’s restaurant. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday. The footage shows a black man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, which is holding some type of object, toward an officer a couple of steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires as the man keeps running, then falls to the floor in the parking lot.

The shooting came at any given time of heightened tension over accusations of police brutality and calls for reforms across the U.S. following May 25 death of Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died following a now-fired police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on the unarmed black man’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Since Floyd’s death, there’s been near constant protests against police brutality and racial injustice, alongside calls to drastically cut funding to police departments nationwide.

“Is there a path forward that we can take to look at the necessity of eliminating bad behavior within our law enforcement community? Is there a path forward? I think we’ll find that,” Scott said

“There are approaches that are very similar and somewhat different at the same time,” Scott added. “If we’re that close on making progress, I hope we don’t let partisanship get in the way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.