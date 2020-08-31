GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says he’s recovered from Covid-19

“I thank everyone for their concern and prayers. I was lucky and blessed,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Now the focus is Hurricane Laura recovery and relief and addressing Coronavirus for others.”

Cassidy had pledged to strictly follow “the direction of our medical experts” when he announced he tested positive.

Several lawmakers from both parties have tested positive for coronavirus, including Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, who announced he tested positive earlier this month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July mandated mask wearing on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert — who was often in the chamber interacting with colleagues and refusing to wear a face-covering — contracted the virus.