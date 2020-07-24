GOP reps push resolution to ban Democratic Party over past slavery ties

Gohmert, in a declaration accompanying the costs, informed Democrats they ought to rebrand to “avoid triggering” anybody.

“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred,” Gohmert stated. “Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan.”

He included: “To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”

The resolution’s co-sponsors areReps Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, Jody Hice, R-Ga, Randy Weber, R-Texas, and Andy Harris, R-Md It is not likely to pass, however appears to be suggested more as a criticism of presumably “blatant hypocrisy” around the House’s approval of a procedure getting rid of Confederate busts in the Capitol today. Weber, speaking on the House flooring after Gohmert presented his resolution, slammed “cancel culture.”

“The cancel culture train, H.R. 7573, that passed yesterday, was wrong on a deep level. I’m not going to get on that cancel culture train that says we have to do away with any mention or remembrance of everybody or everything that we don’t agree with, or that might have said something we don’t like, didn’t like, or that might have stood for something that we don’t stand for,” Weber stated.

Because the resolution is fortunate, it takes concern over other organisation on the House flooring. And presuming it isn’t ignored by means of voice vote, legislators would likely be required to go on the record on the resolution, even if that’s through a movement to table it or refer it to a committee.

The legislation to get rid of statues of Confederates passed 301-113 previously today with 72 Republicans andRep Justin Amash, L-Mich, enacting favor of it.

“Just imagine what it feels like as an African American to know that my ancestors built the Capitol, but yet there are monuments to the very people that enslaved my ancestors,” statedRep Karen Bass, D-Calif, statedWednesday “…These individuals do not deserve to be honored.”

