GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Confronts AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was accosted by a Republican lawmaker on the steps of the Capitol on Monday in an exchange that quickly got heated.

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) was reportedly walking down the steps of the Capitol after voting on a piece of legislation, while Ocasio-Cortez was walking up to cast her vote. As they crossed paths, Yoho confronted Ocasio-Cortez for her recent comments alleging that crime has only spiked in New York City because of poverty and unemployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, branding her “disgusting.”

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her, according to The Hill. Ocasio-Cortez reportedly fired back at Yoho by calling him “rude” before they parted ways.

The exchange did not end there, however. As Yoho further descended the steps, he turned around to get one last parting shot in.

“F***ing b****,” Yoho said to her.

Normally not one to ever be at a loss for words, Ocasio-Cortez claimed to be shaken by the encounter, alleging that she’d never had that happen before with a member of Congress.

“That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever,” she said. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”

At the time of the encounter, Yoho was walking with Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) who tried to stay out of the situation when asked about it by claiming he wasn’t paying attention at the time.

“I was actually thinking, as I was walking down the stairs, I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done,” Williams claimed. “I don’t know what their topic was. There’s always a topic, isn’t there?”

As for Yoho, he simply said “no comment” when asked about the exchange by reporters.

When looking at the comments from Ocasio-Cortez that Yoho was eluding to, it’s hard to argue that she’s NOT out of her mind. Earlier this month, she addressed the massive increase in crime in New York City in the most ridiculous way possible.

“Do we think this has to do with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now?” she questioned. “The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession?”

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out, and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, adding that “they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

AOC on increased NYC crime: “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

While we aren’t ones to condone language, we can certainly understand Yoho’s frustrations with the New York congresswoman.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 21, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

