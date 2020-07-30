GOP Rep. Buck slams Big Tech after landmark hearing: ‘They absolutely affect the outcome of elections’

“It is part of the algorithm. It is part of their company culture. And frankly … if they didn’t have such a dominant position in the marketplace … their activities wouldn’t exist.”

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple’s Tim Cook affirmed prior to the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee Wednesday, each declaring that they deal with competitors not just from one another, however other big business inside and outside the nation also.

Republican legislators pushed the tech leaders on predisposition, withRep Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stating that “big tech is out to get conservatives.”

“They are and they should be regulated because they are monopolies and their anti-competitive actions should be regulated,” Buck stated. “When Congress composed these laws that impacted the Internet, they composed laws that excused these business from particular libel actions. It’s called Section 230 [of the 1996 Commuications Decency Act] and Section 230 requires to be modified to ensure that Congress does not permit the kind of predisposition that is presently going on.”

In addition, the congressman stated that Americans “need to understand that when they use this search engine or when they use this social interaction platform, that they are getting biased information and they need to take that into account.”

