GOP ramps up attacks over efforts to defund the police: ‘Democrats are insane’

‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ WRESTS SUPPORT FROM POLITICIANS COAST-TO-COAST

“No industry is safe from the Democrats’ abolish culture,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams stated in an announcement. “First they wanted to abolish private health insurance, then it was capitalism and now it’s the police.”

He added: “What’s next? The fire department?”

The e mail comes amid calls to “defund the police” in locations like Minneapolis, the place Floyd died in police custody, New York City and past.

Minneapolis’ left-leaning City Council members on Sunday introduced a veto-proof push to disband the Minneapolis police, whilst the mayor made clear he doesn’t assist abolishing the division.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR JACOB FREY REJECTS CITY COUNCIL’S PUSH TO DEFUND POLICE, DESPITE VETO-PROOF MAJORITY

What defunding the police appears like is totally different in varied localities. In Minneapolis, the supermajority of the City Council seemingly helps an entire structural dismantling of the division. In different locations, departments would stay in place however get much less authorities assets, with a few of their funding directed towards social justice applications.

President Trump on Monday issued a broad condemnation of the “defund” push.

“LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The Radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti additionally plans to make cuts up to $150 million to the metropolis’s police division and redistribute the cash to “black communities and communities of color.”

DEREK CHAUVIN SET TO MAKE FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced over the weekend that he will likely be diverting funding for the New York Police Department towards social companies.

“The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead. But, I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” de Blasio stated.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.